PM Anwar wants govt depts to develop measures to implement targeted subsidies

PUTRAJAYA (Dec 13): Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim today instructed all government departments to formulate and develop suitable measures to implement targeted subsidies by taking into consideration the interests of the consumers and the industries.

In a statement issued after chairing the National Action Council on Cost of Living (Naccol) meeting today, Anwar said Malaysia must channel bulk subsidies, which also benefit the super-rich and conglomerates, towards supporting the B40, M40 and small business owners who are particularly affected by the rising cost of living.

“For example, Tenaga Nasional Bhd (TNB) has almost 10 million consumers but 10 per cent or one million of the consumers are the conglomerates who enjoy more than 50 per cent in electricity subsidy.

“So, government departments must formulate and develop suitable measures to implement targeted subsidies by taking into consideration the interests of the consumers and the industries and ensure smooth and effective implementation of the measures,” he said.

The Naccol meeting at Perdana Putra was also attended by the two deputy prime ministers Datuk Seri Dr Ahmad Zahid Hamidi and Datuk Seri Fadillah Yusof, Chief Secretary to the Government Tan Sri Mohd Zuki Ali and other relevant ministers.

— MORE TO COME —