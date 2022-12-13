Sabah Birdwatchers Association holds first birding workshop

KOTA KINABALU (Dec 13): The newly formed Sabah Birdwatchers Association (SBWA) organised a five-day workshop for birders or birdwatchers on December 8 to 12.

The workshop was supported by the Borneo Tourism Research Centre (BTRC), Faculty of Business, Economics and Accountancy (FBEA), Universiti Malaysia Sabah (UMS), Tourism Malaysia, Borneo Excursions and Borneo Trails.

A field ornithologist, David Bakewell was flown in to conduct the Beginner Level and Advanced Level Shore Bird Workshops at UMS.

Honorary secretary Roland Ng explained that SBWA was registered as an association at the end of September 2022. Although new in that sense, its executive committee consists of senior tour guides who share the same ideals. They include Roger Rajah (president) and Andrew Sani.

Sabah lacked a birdwatching association for local people who might not know that birdwatching is a suitable hobby in the state, Ng said adding, “Sabah birders have won the top five places out of seven in the Fraser’s Hill Bird Race.”

Sabah is also a niche market for the international birdwatching tourism fraternity, he said pointing out that tour guides often bring birding groups, for example to Kinabalu Park to glimpse at rare and endemic birds.

Birding, he added, expands on the tour guides’ knowledge, skills and income source.

According to him, the idea for a birding workshop was first mooted two years ago by vice president Ron Pudin who was pleased that this inaugural course has been realised so quickly through the formation of SBWA.

The Shore Bird workshop has benefited the participants, several of whom are registered tour guides, said Ng who disclosed that in birding activity, identifying and knowing in detail about shorebirds is one of the most difficult.

“Notably, for tour guides, the collaboration between SBWA and UMS to host this workshop with support from Tourism Malaysia and was acknowledged by the Ministry of Tourism, Arts and Culture (MOTAC).

This translated into eight Continuous Tourism Related Education (CTRE) points due to depth of course content and inclusion of field visits in the five-day programme.

“Tour operators Borneo Excursions & Borneo Trails provided logistic support for field trips,” he said.

He added that SBWA aims to expand birding as an activity for the masses, for schoolchildren or as a family activity and the association hope to see greater participation from families on their monthly field trips designed to provide access to both experts and the activity.

SBWA, he said, feels it is important to encourage the youth of Sabah to choose birdwatching as a healthy hobby in the outdoors which imparts an understanding of the need to conserve nature and spark an interest on birding in the state of Sabah.

SBWA also hopes to continue collaborations with institutes of higher learning like UMS to conduct research on migrant birds for example to document their movements.

Dean of the Faculty of Business, Economics and Accountancy, Associate Professor Dr Mohd Rahimie bin Abdul Karim was pleased with the organisation of the workshop and commended SBWA and BTRC for this collaboration and said UMS was willing to assist any educational endeavour which benefits the people of Sabah.

SBWA in collaboration with UMS also aims to use birdwatching as a catalyst for rural tourism development.

“Community-based tourism (CBT) activities could include birdwatching where youth would be trained to identify bird habitats and bird species. This could be one way to uplift rural tourism as birdwatching tourism is a high yield niche market that remains untapped under the CBT model,” said Dr Balvinder K. Kler, director of BTRC.

Birdwatching tourism attracts the conscious tourist who seeks meaningful experiences with people and places. Sabah is well suited for such encounters and BTRC looks forward to working with SBWA on this agenda, Dr Balvinder added.

Participants of the Shore Bird workshop were also exposed to a range of cameras, binoculars and field scopes by Sony, Svbony and others which were used out in the field including Lok Kawi, Penampang, Likas Lagoon, Kuala Abai and the Tempasuk Plains.

Although the lead time to the event was short, word-of-mouth saw seats fill up with two birders flying in from neighbouring Singapore to participate in this course.

It is timely that this inaugural workshop took place now, as one way to build the momentum as Sabah has been picked to host the Asian Bird Fair in 2023.

This workshop has upskilled birders and elevated birding as a hobby or recreational activity to novices.

Five days of camaraderie, learning with like-minded individuals brought much joy, laughter, sketches and photographs.

The Shore Bird Workshop ended with resounding success.

More details on Sabah Birdwatchers Association can be found on https://www.sabahbirdwatchers.com/