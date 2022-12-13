Samarahan traffic woes to improve with completion of new project, says Idris

KOTA SAMARAHAN (Dec 13): The Samarahan Expressway’s heavy traffic congestion is likely to be reduced with the completion of the traffic light project next year, said Muara Tuang assemblyman Dato Idris Buang.

“Kuching and Kota Samarahan are close in distance but currently the journey takes longer due to the traffic congestion.

“I hope the situation improves when the traffic light project completion before Gawai next year,” he said during the launch of Samarahan Food and Cultural Festival (SFCF) on Sunday.

Adding on, Idris said Samarahan division needs to attract more visitors to its existing tourism spots and tourism-related activities.

According to him, Kota Samarahan is populated by people from different races and cultural background and this shows the strong harmony among the people.

As such, he hopes programmes such as SFCF will be held more frequently to forge greater unity among the people.

The SFCF is currently happening at The Summer Mall compound until Dec 16.

Among those present were Batang Sadong MP Rodiyah Sapiee, Simunjan assemblyman Awla Dris and Kota Samarahan Municipal Council chairman Dato Peter Minos.