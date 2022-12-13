Serian Christmas Parade hits 7,000 participants

SERIAN (Dec 13): The streets in Serian were abuzz with thousands in red cheerfully singing away Christmas carols during Sunday’s night Serian Christmas Parade 2022.

Puncak Borneo MP Datuk Willie Mongin and Bukit Semuja assemblyman John Ilus were among the dignitaries who gathered with all the participants at the Serian Community Garden, the assembly point for the event.

The organisers in a press release said around 7,000 people participated in the parade jointly organised by Association of Churches (ACS) Serian Branch, Serian Resident’s Office and Serian District Council.

Hosted by the Roman Catholic Church, the parade also saw the participation from the Anglican Church, Seventh-day Adventist Church, Borneo Evangelical Mission, Methodist Church, Good News Fellowship and Sarawak Full Gospel Church, with their respective musical troupes and floats.

The participants started the parade from Serian Community Garden and went around selected routes in Serian town before returning to the assembly point where joint prayers and a concert were held.

This year’s parade themed ‘The King Is Born’ was the sixth edition of the Serian Joint Christmas Parade Celebration.

The first edition which was held in 2014 was also hosted by the Roman Catholic Church.

The organisers said this year’s event had expected to attract a bigger crowd due to the two-year hiatus caused by the Covid-19 pandemic.