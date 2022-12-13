Shop owner fined RM30,000 over presence of illegal immigrants at premises

SIBU (Dec 13): A chicken rice shop owner was fined RM30,000 in default three months in jail by the Sessions Court here today in connection with the presence of six illegal immigrants at the premises.

Sessions Court judge Marutin Pagan handed down the sentence after Fung Sui Cheng, 53, pleaded guilty to a charge framed under Section 55E(1) of the Immigration Act 1959/63.

The Section, which states that an occupier must not permit an illegal immigrant to enter or remain at a premises, provides for a fine of between RM5,000 and RM30,000 or imprisonment for up to one year, or both, for each illegal immigrant involved.

The accused committed the offence at about 10.08am on Nov 26 this year at her shop located at Lorong Salim 5B3 here.

The six Indonesian illegal immigrants involved were aged between 22 and 48 years.

Immigration Department officer Sapura Let prosecuted, while the accused was unrepresented.

Fung settled the fine.