STF to feature rice-based delicacies, beverages in upcoming X’mas Open House

KUCHING (Dec 13): Sarawak Tourism Federations’ (STF) seventh Christmas Open House this Saturday will feature over 20 different rice-based delicacies and beverages, said its president Audry Wan Ullok.

Happening at the Old Courthouse from 12pm to 3pm, the public event welcomes all attendees, both local and international.

“The key objective of this ‘Celebration of Life: Reflections in Gratitude’ Christmas Open House Campaign is for visitors and locals alike, regardless of race and religion in our multi-racial community, to experience and partake in the celebrations and traditions of the Open Houses in Sarawak, which are unique and not found anywhere else.

“In light of this special celebration of life and gratitude, the organiser has once again chosen the ‘Theme of Rice: Rice to the Occasion’ as its main focus for the delicacies selection, as it’s not only the most important human food crop in providing food security but rice, too, has shaped cultures, diets and economies of thousands of millions of people,” she said in a press conference yesterday.

Audry pointed out that it is a well-known fact that Sarawak is popular for the many traditional rice varieties, with an estimate of 300 varieties which is diverse in grain shape, aroma, colour, texture and quality.

She informed that there will be nine food and beverage stalls at the event, ranging from Malay delicacies to those from the Melanau, Dayak, Indian and Chinese communities.

“The organiser strongly feels Sarawak’s diverse ethnic groups and their unique heritage menu, as well as the food preparation technique is proof unity in diversity, and each one comes with fascinating stories with precious intangible heritage values, especially for the new generation.

“For Sarawakians, our rice or ‘beras’ is regarded as something sacred, a testament and an essence of our amazing, rich and diverse culture-something that calls for that special spiritual connection or ‘semangat’ that is deeply embedded in our cultural concept. It is indeed the one source of food that unites Sarawakians,” she said.

She added that this celebration is also to further support and promote Kuching as the first city in Malaysia to be accepted as a member of Unesco’s Creative Cities Network (UCCN) in the field of gastronomy.

Audry said that it is also STF’s focus to share in the festive Christmas spirit of love and giving, as they engage with local communities especially the underprivileged, non-governmental organisations (NGOs) and the B40 and B50 low-income groups.

“With this beautiful spirit of giving, caring and sharing, it leaves no doubt that the spirit of unity and tolerance between the diverse and multi-racial communities in Sarawak is the best example for the other states in Malaysia to emulate,” she said.

The event is held in collaboration with the Ministry of Tourism, Creative Industry and Performing Arts Sarawak and supported by Brooke Museums, Business Events Sarawak, Sarawak Tourism Board (STB), Tourism Malaysia Sarawak, Food Journal and Borneo Happy Farm.

Meanwhile, STB chief executive officer Sharzede Salleh Askor said STB is very happy for such efforts and activities being carried out.

“In this post-pandemic time, we would like to make sure that everybody is ready to be out celebrating. We are holding it at a very strategic location as we expect about 500 people; it will be wonderful this Saturday.

“It is also for a good cause with an element of CSR (corporate social responsibility). On top of that, with food being one of the features, it definitely aligns very well with STB and the ministry in pushing the gastronomy element,” she said.

STF’s Christmas Open House event will feature Christmas carols, Malay Hadrah group, Melanau and Malay dance performances, as well as charity food fair and demonstrations.

There will be a presentation of donations to some charity homes, NGOs, B40 and B50 groups from various villages in Kuching, and other identified recipients that are in dire need of assistance.

It will be a fun event for the whole family as there will also be some pet animals from Borneo Happy Farm, a gingerbread house and Christmas cookie decoration competition, charity photo booth, and fun quizzes.

Also present at the press conference were STF vice president Fiona Marcus Raja, Christmas Open House organising chairperson Liza Sideni, and others.