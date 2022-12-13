Swedish Embassy keen to promote green energy in Sabah

KOTA KINABALU (Dec 13): The Swedish Embassy in Malaysia is interested in carrying out activities related to the promotion of green energy and culture in Sabah.

Its ambassador, Dr Joachim Bergstrom, said among the activities they have conducted with the community in West Malaysia is the promotion of gender equality on platforms such as Wikipedia.

“We work with Universiti Malaya (UM) to select several women (Malaysian) to be covered in Wikipedia,” he told reporters here on Tuesday. Together with him was Swedish Embassy’s First Secretary and Head of Chancery, Karin Gregebo.

They also conducted a jog activity which included collecting garbage.

Bergstrom also mentioned the generation of power using biomass when informed that there are still some rural communities without electricity supply in Sabah.

He added eagerness to work with the local community, including tertiary learning institutions, on these issues.

Bergstrom also disclosed that Swedish companies are constantly looking to expand and find new markets.

A total of 80 Swedish companies are operating in Malaysia, including telecommunication company, Ericsson.

He said that Ericsson is working to deliver a nationwide 5G communication network in the country.

Bergstrom who is in Sabah for the third time, said that they are working together to promote a stable business environment for Swedish companies operating in Malaysia.

He added that most are engaged in manufacturing, green energy transformation, transportation and so on.

In addition to Ericsson, other companies operating in Malaysia include Volvo, Scania and Ikea.

Bergstrom worked as a journalist in Sweden for 10 years.

He added that he experienced a hunger for knowledge and furthered his study in history.

“Subsequently, there was a vacancy for someone who is fluent in Japanese and has experience in journalism,” he said, adding that he applied for the position and was posted in Japan.

Among his other postings were in Pyongyang and Saudi Arabia.