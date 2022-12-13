Terminated from PSD, former D-G says will take legal action

KUALA LUMPUR (Dec 13): Former Public Service Department director-general Datuk Seri Mohd Shafiq Abdullah said he will take legal action over his forced retirement effective yesterday.

Earlier today, Chief Secretary to the Government Tan Sri Mohd Zuki Ali said Mohd Shafiq’s service has been terminated in line with Regulation 49(3) of the Public Officers (Conduct and Discipline) Regulations 1993 [P.U. (A) 395/1993].

“However, I am not satisfied with the decision to terminate my service and I will take legal action against any party involved in this matter who has mistreated me even though I have contributed energy and thoughts for 30 years in the public service.

“Since I assumed the position of director-general of the Public Service, there have been attempts to prevent me from acting efficiently and promptly,” Mohd Shafiq said in a statement today.

Among others, he claimed this had impaired his ability to perform in his role.

In the announcement, Zuki also said that Mohd Shafiq’s retirement was in accordance with subsection 10(5)(d) of the Pensions Act 1980, which accorded him all retirement benefits due to him.

Zuki further said that the decision had been vetted by the Attorney General’s Chambers.

Mohd Shafiq, 58, was appointed as KPPA on February 10 this year to replace Tan Sri Mohd Khairul Adib Abd Rahman who entered mandatory retirement last January 16.

In August this year, a video clip purportedly of a senior government official berating an Immigration officer at the Kuala Lumpur International Airport (KLIA) in an incident on August 3 went viral on the Internet.

Following the incident, on August 7, Mohd Zuki announced the setting up of a committee, chaired by Attorney General Tan Sri Idrus Harun, to investigate the alleged incident. — Malay Mail