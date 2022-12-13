Tiong: Motac to look into the plight of talented OKU artists, welfare of artistes, culturists

KUCHING ((Dec 13): The Ministry of Tourism, Arts and Culture (Motac) will look into the plight of the physically challenged (OKU) artists who are talented in creative drawing, said its minister Datuk Seri Tiong King Sing.

Besides that, Tiong said his ministry will also assist and look into the welfare of the artistes and culturists to ensure that they are not sidelined.

“I will ensure that Motac creates more opportunities for them to develop their talents in the future,” the Bintulu MP said in a Facebook post yesterday.

Tiong said after a week of being appointed as the Tourism, Arts and Culture Minister, he has already seen several policies that still have room for improvements.

“In the past one week, Motac has reviewed and assessed several policies under the ministry’s portfolio.

“There is no denying that there are some weaknesses in various fields and policies and we are also working to improve them,” he added.

Tiong said he had also received numerous constructive criticisms and feedbacks to improve the tourism, arts and culture sectors.

“I have read them thoroughly. I appreciate them and I thank you,” he added

Tiong acknowledged that the people have put a high hope on the unity government under the leadership of Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim.

He expressed confidence that all ministries and departments will be working closely together in making sure that the whole government is operating smoothly.