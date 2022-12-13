Unique unity government best platform for healthcare reforms in Malaysia, says Khairy

KUALA LUMPUR (Dec 13): The unique composition of the Unity Government offers the best platform to push for reforms of the country’s healthcare system, especially through the implementation of the White Health Paper.

Former Health Minister Khairy Jamaluddin said the Unity Government should put forth health reform agendas and not politicise them for the betterment of the people.

“Everything has been said and deliberated. Let me quote a slogan of a huge sports brand to encapsulate what needs to be done, the new leadership at the Health Ministry should ‘Just Do It’,” he said while panelling the Build the World We Want A Healthy Future For All forum here today.

Other panellist were two former health ministers, namely Tan Sri Dr S. Subramaniam and Datuk Seri Zulkefly Ahmad.

Khairy added that waiting for time and quality of services at health facilities should be improved as well as suggest the current government increase its spending on healthcare to at least five per cent of the National Gross Domestic Product (GDP).

“The government should look at health as an investment, it is not an expenditure. If we can achieve these milestones, only then we can have the discussion for a co-financing system with the public,” he said.

Meanwhile, Dr Subramaniam who was also a panellist in the forum said health should be taken out of the political domain in order to ensure the continuation of policies despite changes in government.

He said the removal of the country’s healthcare system from political influence is an important component of the White Health Paper which was initiated during Khairy’s tenure.

“If we can put that process into place, I believe the White Health Paper which is a collection of efforts that have been done by previous ministers could address the problems we are facing in our healthcare system,” said Dr Subramaniam who was the Health Minister from 2013 until 2018.

Echoing the same, Zulkefly who was the minister before Khairy said the political landscape had also left the current government with no choice except to march on with the reforms for the people.

Meanwhile, Deputy Health Minister Lukanisman Awang Sauni in his keynote address said the Unity Government as asked by Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim will ensure planned and existing policies that benefit the rakyat will be carried out.

“It is essential that we move the Health White Paper forward as this is crucial in ensuring continued universal health coverage to all Malaysians and to move Malaysia closer towards achieving the target set under United Nation’s Sustainable Development Goal 3 (Good Health and Well-being),” he said. — Bernama