Warisan assemblymen not hopping – Shafie

KOTA KINABALU (Dec 13): Parti Warisan’s (Warisan) elected representatives found themselves again the target of party hopping rumours.

Party president Datuk Seri Shafie Apdal however put the rumours to rest in a statement on Tuesday where he said that the allegations are untrue.

Shafie disclosed that Parti Warisan held a supreme council meeting on Tuesday morning in Kota Kinabalu with its elected representatives also in attendance.

“The party is intact and allegations of party hopping from our state assemblymen are untrue. Rumours and claims that make these accusations have resurfaced again as another malicious attempt to undermine Warisan.

“All the assemblymen have reiterated their allegiance to the party. The Supreme Council and elected representatives of Warisan also unanimously pledge support to the Federal Unity Government and Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim as Prime Minister,” he said.

Kunak assemblywoman Norazlinah Arif and Karamunting assemblyman George Hiew Vun Zin who were unable to attend the meeting due to family matters, have however pledged their continuous support to Warisan.

Meanwhile, Darau assemblyman Azhar Matussin has also denied allegations that he is among the six Warisan elected representatives leaving the party in the near future.

Azhar also said that he had never signed any Statutory Declaration (SD) for the purpose of changing support to another party.

“This is just a political game that deliberately raises issues that are seen as absurd and only confuses the people, especially at the grassroots level,” he said in a statement on Tuesday.

The Warisan supreme council member stressed that all the party’s elected representatives are standing solidly behind Shafie and fully supports the unity government under Anwar’s leadership.

“I will continue to respect the mandate and the trust given to me in the last State Election. We will continue to fight for the rights of the people of Sabah as enshrined in the Malaysia Agreement 1963 (MA63),” he said.