Anwar will win motion of confidence – Shafie

KOTA KINABALU (Dec 14): Parti Warisan (Warisan) is confident that Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim will get the support of the majority of members of parliament during the presentation of motion of confidence in the Dewan Rakyat on December 19.

Warisan President Datuk Seri Mohd Shafie Apdal said since the early stages, the Warisan party had always supported Anwar as Prime Minister and the Unity Government he leads.

He said Pakatan Harapan (PH) had obtained a large number of 82 seats and that means they have the people’s mandate.

“I remember more than a million voters voted for PH. In fact, when I see the existing alliance with Barisan Nasional (BN), that is a good move.

“I am confident that Anwar Ibrahim will get a sufficient mandate (support) to enable him to continue to lead this country,” he said after receiving a courtesy visit from the Deputy Chief of Mission of the United States Embassy in Malaysia, Michael Newbill, at his residence here on Wednesday.

Shafie said this while commenting on the vote of confidence motion that will be presented at the Dewan Rakyat next Monday.

Commenting further, the Semporna Member of Parliament said that the current political unrest in Sabah is largely influenced by the political situation at the federal level.

He said the problems at the federal level need to be resolved first.

“At the state level, we are still a relatively large party and our house has already been completed. Their house is not ready and I don’t want to say anything about it because I don’t know where they are going.

“The situation creates uncertainty and that worries us. I’ve stated from the beginning, before the 15th General Election (GE15), to give the mandate to the biggest party and the biggest party in this country is PH.

“So, the ruling party in this country is PH because they won 82 seats, they got the biggest mandate from the people.

“That was how we used to be in Sabah, we should be the biggest. It should create a relatively stable atmosphere, there should be no buying and selling (people’s representatives).

“My people are busy being bought even though we have a large number. This kind of situation will not create stability,” he said.

According to Shafie, if you want to collaborate there needs to be clarity with whom the collaboration is to be formed.

“You don’t want to cooperate, but you take my people before we cooperate, it can’t be like that,” he said.

Meanwhile, commenting on the courtesy visit from the United States Embassy, Shafie said the meeting was to discuss potential investment and business sectors in Malaysia, especially Sabah.

“We emphasise that more US investors need to come to Sabah, although we are aware that many investors from the country in question are investing in the Peninsula, but relatively less in Sabah.

“We need to highlight this effort in Parliament and also at the Sabah State Legislative Assembly (DUN) so that we are on the right track to allow us to create and provide job opportunities in Sabah thus increasing the country’s income,” he said.

Shafie added that Sabah has the potential to go further, especially with the Indonesian capital in Kalimantan soon, the development of our neighboring country will thus definitely benefit Malaysia as a whole.

He said tourism sector was also discussed since Sabah receives many tourists from Australia, China and other European countries but not from the US.

“The time has come for us to diversify the tourism sector,” he said.

Meanwhile, Newbill said the purpose of the courtesy visit was to discuss on potential US economic development with Sabah.

He said Shafie is a close friend with the US government and the US embassy, and cooperation has been established with the state for a long time.

“We have invested in various sectors such as security, wildlife protection, education and many more.

“Every time we visit Sabah, we will do our best to meet all our friends,” he said.

Also present was Warisan Deputy President Datuk Darell Leiking.