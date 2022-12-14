Cabinet to decide on direction of 5G network implementation, says Fahmi

KUALA LUMPUR (Dec 14): The Cabinet will decide on the direction of 5G network implementation in the country, said Communications and Digital Minister Fahmi Fadzil.

He added that his ministry and the Finance Ministry had held a meeting yesterday to discuss the implementation of the 5G network project by Digital Nasional Bhd (DNB).

“What’s important is we don’t want this matter to be delayed. We do not want this thing to be incomplete. It has cost us and no matter what we need to settle it immediately so that Malaysians, the small and medium enterprises, everyone can use this infrastructure to help boost business activities and daily life,” he said during an interview in the Bicara Naratif episode entitled ‘Building a New Narrative’ by Berita RTM in Angkasapuri last night.

Admitting that the matter could not be solved instantly, Fahmi was confident that the 5G issue needed to be resolved before embarking on a 6G network, that he said was too soon for Malaysia.

DNB, a special purpose vehicle (SPV) owned by the government to develop 5G technology, is committed to speeding up the schedule to implment 5G coverage to 80 per cent of residential areas by 2024.

Meanwhile, Fahmi said that Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim had asked the Unity Government Cabinet to prioritise solving the problems of the people in the country and not to focus on new branding or slogans for each ministry.

He said the matter was based on the knowledge that Malaysians did not desire leaders who focused on mere rhetoric, but wanted a government capable of solving their problems.

“People do not want to listen to rhetoric and slogans. The prime minister even cautioned, let’s not have new branding. We focus on solving problems of the people,” he said.

In the hour-long programme, Fahmi also shared that the acronym that will be used by the Communications and Digital Ministry would be KKD.

The ministry was previously known as the Communications and Multimedia Ministry, or K-KOMM. — Bernama