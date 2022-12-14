Comms ministry denies crackdown on anti-government hashtags

KUALA LUMPUR (Dec 14): A poster purportedly of Communications and Digital Minister Fahmi Fadzil announcing enforcement action against social media users for using the #Kerajaankoyak and #PMKoyak hashtags was false, the ministry said today.

The ministry described the poster depicting Fahmi as tweeting that the Sedition Act could be employed against such users to be “fake and slanderous.”

The fake poster appeared designed to cast doubt on Pakatan Harapan’s commitment to freedom of expression, amid continuing misinformation and disinformation campaigns online.

When they were still in the Opposition, PH leaders had criticised past governments for allegedly abusing laws such as the Sedition Act to silence dissent.

After his appointment as the communications and digital minister, Fahmi pledged to protect Malaysians’ right to freedom of speech and expression so long as they were done within the confines of the law. – Malay Mail