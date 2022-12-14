Miri cops seek information on owner of impounded MPV

MIRI (Dec 14): The police are calling for information on the owner of a multi-purpose vehicle (MPV) which was impounded last year.

Miri police chief ACP Alexson Naga Chabu said efforts to locate the owner of the Toyota Alphard have been unsuccessful.

“Therefore, the police urge members of the public who have information about the owner of the vehicle or any individual who has an interest in the vehicle to submit an application by bringing the vehicle ownership grant to the Miri Central police station.

“Anyone with questions related to this matter, please contact SM Lilian Hamdan on 085-433222,” he said in a statement.

Alexson said the used imported vehicle (model DBA-AGH30W-PFXSK-C Year 2018) was impounded at the Miri Central police station on July 30, 2021 as it was suspected to be a cloned vehicle.

The case reported under Miri Rpt 6354/2021 is being investigated under Section 108(3)(f) of the Road Transport Act 1987.

According to Vehicle Theft Reduction Council of Malaysia Berhad, vehicle cloning is an illegal practice whereby criminals steal the identity of a legally registered vehicle and use it to hide the identity of a stolen or salvaged vehicle, which is often similar in model and appearance.