Dr Sim: S’wak looking forward to Health White Paper for health autonomy

KUCHING (Dec 14): The Sarawak government is looking forward to the Health White Paper, which provides for health autonomy or decentralisation to the state, said Deputy Premier Dato Sri Dr Sim Kui Hian.

He said the Sarawak (government) wants to play its role for the people of the state.

“Sarawak in 2018 and Sarawak in 2022 is not the same Sarawak. In 2018 the Sarawak government only had RM6 billion a year (in revenue), this year we have RM11 billion. That was just a matter of five years.

“This is because our political leadership is very entrepreneurial. We want to be politically independent and financially independent,” he said when officiating at the 2022 Academy for Silent Mentor (AFSM) Tripartite Conference on Healthcare Challenges in the 21st Century held at Borneo Convention Centre Kuching (BCCK) today.

He said with financial independence, the state wants to play its role for Sarawak’s healthcare.

“Because we can afford it. That is why we are also talking about talent development, and we are talking about infrastructure by offering MoH (Ministry of Health) RM1 billion to start our cancer hospital. All these are playing our role for the people of Sarawak,” he said.

Dr Sim said things that are near to his heart where healthcare is concerned include access to surgery and the training of future surgeons.

He opined that it is very important not only to train people in skills and knowledge but also to mentor them in values and leadership.

“Leadership is not born naturally, people need to be mentored. This includes mentoring them on politics, because politics is everywhere even at home and at workplace,” he added.

Dr Sim opined that after the recent parliamentary election, Malaysia is more polarised and divided as a nation than ever before, and believes that the trend would continue to worsen.

However, he noted those in the healthcare sector are working closely together without politicking.

“I am happy that professionally and scientifically, we do not continue to participate in the chaos of unproductive and unnecessary political arguments.

“Professionally, I can see all the collaborations to address all the outstanding issues and we are moving on. I would like to congratulate and thank the organisers for setting the leadership of coming together and moving on with things that matter,” he said.

The three-day 2022 AFSM Tripartite Conference is jointly organised by the AFSM, Royal College of Surgeons of Edinburgh (RCSEd), MoH, the College of Surgeons Academy of Medicine of Malaysia (CSAMM), the Malaysian Association for Thoracic and Cardiovascular Surgery (MATCVS), and Universiti Malaysia Sarawak (Unimas).

Among those present were Health director-general Tan Sri Datuk Seri Dr Noor Hisham Abdullah, AFSM chairman and founding director Dr Chin Kin Fah, RCSEd past vice president Dr Pala Rajesh, CSAMM president Dr Lim Kean Ghee, and 2022 AFSM Tripartite Conference president Dr John Chan.