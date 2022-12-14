EC: October 2022 supplementary electoral roll now open for review

KUALA LUMPUR (Dec 14): The October 2022 Supplementary Electoral Roll (DPT BLN10/2022) which has been verified and gazetted, is open for review for 30 days from today until January 12.

Election Commission (EC) secretary Datuk Ikmalrudin Ishak in a statement said DPT BLN10/2022 contained the names of 3,929 citizens aged 18 and above for the period October 1 to 31, who were automatically registered as new voters.

He said the roll also involved 39,077 registered voters who had changed election constituencies and 3,434 voters who had changed their status or voter category.

The EC provides five review methods, namely via the EC portal at https://www.spr.gov.my or https://mysprsemak.spr.gov.my and the official portal of the state election offices at http://ppn.spr.gov.my.

Reviews can also be made through the online application at https://myspr.spr.gov.my, the “MySPR Semak” mobile application, and by calling the EC hotline at 03-8892 7218.

The EC urged citizens aged 18 and above and any registered voters who have applied for a change in constituencies or change of status to check their names on DPT BLN10/2022.

“If they find that their names are not listed in DPT BLN10/2022, they can make a claim by filling in form C through the online application at https://myspr.spr.gov.my or by heading to the state election office concerned,” he said.

He said registered voters in any election constituency who wish to object to the entry of voters who have changed their constituency could fill out Form D (objection) and go to the relevant EC office.

“Form C and D can also be downloaded from the state election office’s portals at http://ppn.spr.gov.my and should submit to the state election director concerned during office hours on any working day during the review period of DPT BLN8/2022,” he added. – Bernama