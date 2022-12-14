Environment Minister: Govt to look into ways to bring in affordable EVs

BANGI (Dec 14): The government will look into ways to bring affordable electric vehicles (EVs) priced less than RM100,000 into the local market to benefit the people, said Natural Resources, Environment and Climate Change Minister Nik Nazmi Nik Ahmad.

He said the prices of most EVs that are currently sold in the local market are beyond the means of the vast majority of Malaysians.

“…Proton will bring in Geely vehicles in the near future…(but) if we can install the vehicles in Malaysia, maybe it will help us to offer EVs (at a) lower cost,” he said at a press conference after officiating at the Bangi Golf Resort EV Charging Station launching ceremony and the handing over of the EV charging system public distribution licence by the Energy Commission here today.

On the licence, Nik Nazmi said it was to ensure that the installation of EV charging stations is safe and regulated.

“(It is) because this industry is a growing industry. So, we want to make sure there are regulations and standards that should be fulfilled by companies that provide charging facilities. We know that if we do not scale up these charging stations, it will not support the expansion of electric vehicles,” he said, adding that the ministry hoped that these stipulated standards would convince the public to buy EVs.

He said the expansion of the EV industry in the country was also part of the government’s efforts to achieve a low-carbon future.

When asked about incentives for Malaysians to own EVs, Nik Nazmi said the ministry would look into ways to improve Budget 2023 or Budget 2024 to include the incentives, in addition to establishing cooperation with automotive companies to bring more EVs that are affordable into the local market.

Meanwhile, when asked about the details of the electricity tariff announced by Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim after today’s Cabinet meeting, he said the matter will be announced soon. – Bernama