Fahmi: Telco, internet services at Ng Ngungun expected back

SIBU (Dec 14): Communications and Digital Minister Fahmi Fadzil said work to restore telecommunication and internet services at Nanga Ngungun resettlement scheme in Kanowit was expected to be completed yesterday afternoon.

He said he had received complaints about the telecommunication services problem in the area which began last week.

“I have contacted the Malaysian Communications and Multimedia Commission (MCMC) to obtain information and to seek quick action.

“I have been made to understand that on Dec 7, the genset serving the telecommunication tower at Bukit Merapi was down, believed to be due to a short circuit.

“The tower comes under the Universal Service Provision programme and its maintenance is under Celcom,” he said in a Facebook post on Monday.

Fahmi said a Celcom team had visited the site on Dec 11 and was informed that spare parts would arrive from Kuching on Monday.

He had also asked MCMC to provide an update immediately once repair work is completed.

The Borneo Post on Monday reported that the residents of Nanga Ngungun resettlement scheme vented their frustrations over the telecommunication service disruption that had been affecting the area since Dec 7.

“Today (Dec 11) is the fifth day we are experiencing issues with mobile networks and internet connectivity without knowing what actually has happened and when the relevant authority is going to fix the issue,” one of the residents was quoted.