Flying Doctor Service schedule for December released

KUCHING (Dec 14): The Sarawak Health Department yesterday released its Flying Doctor Service (PDU) schedule for Samarahan, Kuching, Kapit, Bintulu and Miri Divisions for the period of Dec 16-23, 2022.

In Samarahan, the PDU will be available on Dec 16 at Plaie Atas and Pendawan in the morning and afternoon; Dec 19 at SRK Tuba Tengah in the morning; and on Dec 20 at Muding and Kampung Ijok in the morning and afternoon.

In Kuching, the service will be available at Kampung Bojong Sting and Kampung Jegoi Nyegol in the morning and afternoon on Dec 21; and Kampung Muk Ayun on Dec 22 (morning).

For Kapit Division, the PDU service will be available at Long Unai on Dec 16 (morning); Sang Anau and Batu Keling on Dec 19 (morning and afternoon); Long Jawe and Long Kebuho on Dec 20 (morning and afternoon); Long Tanyit on Dec 21 (morning); Punan Busang and Lusong Laku on Dec 22 (morning and afternoon); Long Kajang and Long Abit on Dec 23 (morning and afternoon).

In Miri, the PDU service will only be available in the morning, on Dec 16 at Long Buken, Dec 19 at Ba’ Ajeng, and Dec 20 at Long Kawi.

In Bintulu, the service will be available in the morning and afternoon, at Rumah Drick, Jelalong, Tubau and Lumah Felix, Tubau on Dec 21; Rumah Robert and Long Biyak in Ulu Kakus on Dec 22; and Rumah Renang and Rumah Jaling at Sigu on Dec 23.

The department said the service is dependent on weather conditions.

For further information, contact chief assistant medical officer Junaidi Othman on 082-473200 (ext. 296) or 013-8416735.