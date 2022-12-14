Former Sibu swimming greats make big splash in Kuching

SIBU (Dec 14): Sibu Master Swimming Club (SMSC) amassed 61 gold, 33 silver, and 17 bronze medals at the recent 7th Malaysia Masters International Swimming Championships held in Kuching.

They scored 708.5 points to finish in second spot in the overall standings.

Eight of the swimmers also broke a total of 13 new records. They were Hii Kah Hock, Loh Teck Sing, Ling Ai Gek, Wong Chi Sie, Ling Chiong Hing, Hii Tuang Sing, Elizabeth Wong Nan Leh, and Alex Tiong Sie Hung.

Jubilant club president Johnny Ngu Hew Sii described the results as “unexpected”.

SMSC sent 28 swimmers who participated in 97 events for age groups ranging from 20 to 99 years.

The championships was not staged for the past two years due to Covid-19 pandemic restrictions.

The club was established by a group of former national and state swimmers. Datin Sri Yii Yong Mee was the main sponsor for the Kuching trip.