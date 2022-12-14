Half road closure at Kota Samarahan ILP roundabout for upgrading works

KOTA SAMARAHAN (Dec 14): There will be a temporary half road closure at the Kota Samarahan ILP roundabout for repair and surface upgrading works starting today.

The Public Works Department (JKR) Sarawak said in a notice today that the area along the Kuching-Samarahan Expressway will be temporarily closed from 9am to 4pm daily until Sunday (Dec 18).

“Members of the public should be informed that a repair and upgrading works of the road surface will involve the temporary closure of half the road in the area.

“Road users are asked to be careful when driving on the road during the period of repair works and to comply with all traffic management for safety until the end of the repair works,” said the statement.

It said the JKR Sarawak Southern Regional Office would inform road users from time to time if there is any change in the date, time, or area involved for the works.

“Road users are also advised to plan their journey in the affected areas. We regret any inconvenience caused,” added the statement.

For complaints or further enquiries related to the traffic flow, contact the JKR Sarawak Southern Regional Office on 082-203096 during office hours.