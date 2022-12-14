Health DG: District hospitals to handle non-complex cases under decentralised healthcare service

KUCHING (Dec 14): As part of its concept to decentralise healthcare services, the Ministry of Health (MOH) is looking at how district hospitals can be used for treatments with only very complex cases referred to bigger hospitals, said Health director-general Tan Sri Datuk Seri Dr Noor Hisham Abdullah.

“We want to optimise our district hospitals, not only in Sarawak and Sabah, but nationwide because we found that the district hospitals are under-utilised. For cases that are not complicated, they can be treated at the district level.

“We are also in the process of getting CT scan, MRI and ultrasound equipment for district hospitals so that complicated cases can be detected at the district hospitals first before they are referred to the bigger or specialised hospitals,” he told a press conference at the 2022 Academy for Silent Mentor (AFSM) Tripartite Conference on Healthcare Challenges in the 21st Century held at Borneo Convention Centre Kuching (BCCK) today.

On the status of the White Paper on health and generational endgame policy (GEG), Dr Noor Hisham said that it has already been discussed by a special select committee in detail.

“It will need to be re-tabled in the Parliament, to be debated and to get the views of the parliamentarians,” he added.

Meanwhile, Dr Noor Hisham said that one of the health issues that are being discussed at the three-day conference was on aortic dissection, as public awareness is still low.

“It usually starts with a deep pain in the chest, and a lot of people might think it is a heart attack. We need to educate the public and healthcare facilities to detect the disease at an early stage, which can be done through CT scan and so on, so that they can be referred to surgical centres.

“So far in MOH we have cardiothoracic surgery services and a few surgical centres that can conduct the surgery, but we have to look at how we can quickly refer patients to these centres,” he said.

Dr Noor Hisham said that if aortic dissection is not treated fast, the fatality rate is very high, so it is important to detect and refer patients quickly for treatment and surgery.

He said the ministry will use social media to spread the awareness as well as provide guidelines to medical frontliners so that if patients have chest pain, they would consider aortic dissection as one of the factors and conduct a CT scan accordingly.

The 2022 AFSM Tripartite Conference is jointly organised by the AFSM, Royal College of Surgeons of Edinburgh (RCSEd), MOH, the College of Surgeons Academy of Medicine of Malaysia (CSAMM), the Malaysian Association for Thoracic and Cardiovascular Surgery (MATCVS), and Universiti Malaysia Sarawak (Unimas).

It aims to present and discuss the various healthcare challenges today, including the impact of the Covid-19 pandemic, provision of healthcare and surgery in remote and rural communities, humanitarian healthcare, trauma care, managing acute aortic dissections, training of surgeons to the highest quality, and challenges in bioethics, among others.

It was officiated by Deputy Premier Dato Sri Dr Sim Kui Hian, who is also Public Health, Housing and Local Government Minister.

Also present at the press conference were AFSM chairman and founding director Dr Chin Kin Fah, RCSEd past vice president Dr Pala Rajesh, CSAMM president Dr Lim Kean Ghee, and 2022 AFSM Tripartite Conference president Dr John Chan.