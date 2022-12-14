IGP: Use of body-worn cameras can enhance integrity, transparency of police force

KUALA LUMPUR (Dec 14): The Royal Malaysian Police (PDRM) believe the use of body-worn cameras can enhance the integrity, professionalism and transparency of officers when carrying out their duties as well as safeguard the interest of all parties.

Inspector-General of Police Tan Sri Acryl Sani Abdullah Sani said police would ensure the use of body-worn cameras will elevate the quality and efficiency of the police force as well as provide optimum service to the public.

“PDRM welcomes the initiative by the government to expeditite the procurement and enforcement of body-worn cameras for the Motorbike Patrol Unit and Patrol Car Units,” he said in a statement today.

Yesterday, Home Minister Datuk Seri Saifuddin Nasution Ismail said the government had approved an allocation of RM30 million to procure body-worn cameras for the police force to carry out their duties efficiently. – Bernama