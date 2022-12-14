Labourer claims trial in Kuching to raping, sexually assaulting 14-year-old

KUCHING (Dec 14): A labourer claimed trial in the Sessions Court here today to raping and sexually assaulting a 14-year-old girl last month.

Bolhasan Hashim, 35, was charged with two counts of rape and one count of sexual assault before Judge Mohd Taufik Mohd @ Mohd Yusoff, who fixed Jan 19 next year for case management.

According to the first and second charge, he allegedly raped the girl in early November around 12pm and on Nov 10 around 5pm at a park in Petra Jaya here.

The two charges come under Section 376(1) of the Penal Code, which provides for a jail term of up to 20 years and caning.

According to the third charge, he allegedly sexually assaulted the victim at a village in Petra Jaya around 10pm on Nov 10.

The charge comes under Section 14(b) of the Sexual Offences Against Children Act 2017, punishable under Section 14 of the same Act, which carries up to 20 years’ jail and caning upon conviction.

During proceedings, DPP Danial Mohamad Ali requested no bail be granted or should the court offer bail that it be fixed at RM8,000 cash with two local sureties, with an additional condition that the accused does not tamper with prosecution witnesses.

In mitigation, Bolhasan appealed for reduced bail as he is the breadwinner of his family, has a five-year-old son, and is taking care of his aged parents.

Mohd Taufik then granted RM6,000 cash bail with two local sureties on the condition that Bolhasan does not tamper with the prosecution’s witnesses.

Bolhasan was unrepresented by legal counsel.

He was unable to post bail and will be held in custody until his trial.