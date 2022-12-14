Shocked by RM1,629 KL-Kch airfare, Lee calls on federal authorities to enforce price cap

MIRI (Dec 14): Federal authorities have been asked to increase the number of flights between the peninsula and Sarawak in view of the school holidays and festive seasons, as well as to consider fixing maximum airfares.

In making the suggestion, Minister for Transport Dato Sri Lee Kim Shin said it was shocking to receive a complaint that the one-way Kuala Lumpur-Kuching economy airfare this morning was RM1,629.

Lee said he was baffled that such high airfares are still being imposed although Covid-19 movement control order restrictions limiting the number of flights into the state had long been lifted.

“There is no reason for airlines to charge over RM1,000 to RM2,000 for one-way airfares between Kuala Lumpur and Kuching now.

“I was surprised when informed by a passenger that the fare was RM1,629 for the flight at 10.15am today, and it was later reduced to RM1,300 after I called the airline to enquire,” he said while inspecting the Kampung Lembah Hijau community and badminton hall upgrading project today.

According to him, airlines could mount additional flights to the state if there is heavy passenger load during festive and school holidays, or the operator could also use bigger aircrafts.

In view of the greater passenger volume, Lee said his ministry would be closely monitoring the situation and called on airlines to ensure affordable fares under their dynamic pricing mechanism.

He said the federal authorities should also consider putting a ceiling price on airfares to avoid burdening passengers wishing to return to the state during school holidays, Christmas, and Chinese New Year.

Lee urged the Malaysian Aviation Commission and airlines to work towards increasing flights in order to bring down airfares for East Malaysian sectors.

He added that MASwings, which operates rural air services in Sarawak and Sabah, has adjusted its airfares to better serve the local population.

Yesterday, federal Minister of Transport Anthony Loke announced steps for airlines to mount more flights with longer airport operational hours until Dec 23.

Passengers wishing to lodge complaints can contact the Malaysian Aviation Commission via flysmart.my/en/make-a-complaint or by calling 1800-18-6966 from within Malaysia or +603-76512777 from outside the country.