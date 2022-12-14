Man freed from charges of trafficking in Thai women

KOTA KINABALU (Dec 14): A car towing worker was freed by the Sessions Court here on Wednesday from three counts of trafficking in three Thai women for the purpose of sex exploitation.

In her reserved decision, judge Azreena Aziz acquitted and discharged Chin Kok Vui, 33, after she ruled that the prosecution had failed to prove its case beyond any reasonable doubt against the accused.

The three charges stated that Chin had allegedly trafficked in the three women aged between 21 and 23 for alleged sex exploitation at a hotel here on November 4, 2017.

Chin was charged under Section 12 of the Anti-Trafficking in Persons and Anti-Smuggling of Migrant Act 2007.

The indictment provides for a jail term of up to 15 years and a fine, upon conviction.

The prosecution had called 10 witnesses to testify against Chin and the defence had produced two witnesses, including the accused.

The court also ordered for Chin’s bail of RM10,000 to be refunded.

Counsel Chin Tek Ming, Edward Paul and Jul Hamri represented Chin.

This case was first brought to court on January 22, 2018.