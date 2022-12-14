Man missing in Quop jungle area found

KUCHING (Dec 14): A man who went missing in the jungle area in Kampung Quop has been found safe by rescuers.

The victim, identified as Alemson Siriyos, was found around 11pm last night.

He was reported missing at 3.30pm yesterday by a family member.

The Fire and Rescue Department’s (Bomba) Emergency Medical Rescue Services team gave Alemson first aid treatment at the scene.

According to Bomba in a statement, he refused to go to hospital for a further medical check-up.

Joining the search and rescue operation were Bomba personnel from the Kota Samarahan fire station together with the village’s Bomba volunteers and several villagers.

The operation wrapped up at 1.10am after the victim was handed over to family members.

The search for the victim started at 4.30pm and was conducted within a 2km radius from where his motorcycle was found.