Quop man reported missing in jungle still not found

KOTA SAMARAHAN (Dec 14): A man, 28, was reported lost in a jungle at Kampung Quop here yesterday afternoon.

The Fire and Rescue Department (Bomba) said after a distress call was received at 3.36pm from MERS 999, they deployed a team from the Kota Samarahan fire station to the location.

On arrival at the location, the Search and Rescue (SAR) team accompanied by two family members began looking for the man identified as Alemson Siriyos, within a 2-km radius of the village.

“At 6.18pm, our commanding officer reported that the search party was still following a track, believed used by the missing man, even though it was raining and getting darker,” he said.

The search was postponed at 7.30pm and will continue today.