MBKS has potential to be exemplary council, says Dr Sim

KUCHING (Dec 14): Deputy Premier Dato Sri Prof Dr Sim Kui Hian believes Kuching South City Council (MBKS) has the potential to be an exemplary council to the other local authorities in Sarawak.

In giving encouragement, the Public Health, Housing and Local Government Minister urged council workers to continuously seek to improve their mindset and adopt efficient organisational culture and values.

He said while Sarawak has the potential to be as successful as Singapore, this cannot be achieved without the support of the civil servants.

“I want you to realise that working with MBKS is more than just doing a job. Your sacrifice and dedication is our part of your pride as a Sarawakian. MBKS is the ‘big brother’ of the all 34 councils – a leader to all councils.

“Those of you with leadership qualities will be transferred to other councils to spread good working culture and to mentor the other councils,” he said.

He said this in his speech at the MBKS appreciation dinner at Riverside Majestic Hotel here on Monday.

Dr Sim also stressed on the importance of changing one’s mindset and upgrading the quality of service to meet the high expectations and demand from the public.

He said that his ministry is now looking into ways to improve local authorities’ quality of service.

Adding on, he said while he appreciates the current achievement of the civil service, he wants to see improvement of organisational culture in the public sector.

“I want everybody to look up to MBKS as an exemplary council, for that is how we measure our success,” he said.

Among those present at the function were Dr Sim’s deputy minister Datuk Dr Penguang Manggil, Kuching South Mayor Dato Wee Hong Seng and Padawan Municipal Council chairman Lo Khere Chiang.