Minister: Govt to address cyber security, personal data protection issues

KUALA LUMPUR (Dec 14): The Ministry of Communications and Digital (KKD) is scrutinising cyber security issues to protect the personal data of users in this country from being exposed to online threats such as fraud or information theft.

Communications and Digital Minister Fahmi Fadzil stressed that the issue of cyber security and personal data should be given priority, while the ministry is currently looking at possible immediate solutions to the issue.

“We must have an understanding that data is a national treasure, with data we can do various activities, we can make donations, help poor children make sure that those who want to go to hospital get priority, everything revolves around data, safe data, then our future is safe,” he said in Bicara Naratif programe produced by RTM News at Angkasapuri last night.

He also urged all large data holders to contact CyberSecurity Malaysia (CSM) regarding cyber security audit to ensure the security of user data in the country.

Fahmi said that matter is important as since 2017 to date the country has lost more than 100 million sets of personal data, which have been stolen by various irresponsible parties.

Meanwhile, Fahmi who is also Lembah Pantai MP, advised that victims of fraud (scam) to report their incidents and not be ashamed to contact the authorities.

“Don’t worry, don’t be afraid, don’t be shy, dial 997, this is the National Scam Response Centre (NSRC) under the care of Bank Negara Malaysia, so the call can be reached between 8 am and 8 pm,” he said.

Asked about the establishment of the Malaysian Media Council, Fahmi said he had asked the ministry to present the matter and he would be getting a briefing within a week or two.

“I see the task and function of journalists as one of the pillars of the concept of government. The media makes sure everything (legislative, executive and judicial) runs smoothly. My deputy, Teo Nie Ching and I are consistent on this matter. We will look into what is appropriate,” he said.

The proposal for the establishment of the Malaysian Media Council was raised by the participants in the National Journalists Day (Hawana) in 2018 who represented various media organisations from all over the country. — Bernama