Ng Ngungun finally back online around 2am today

SIBU (Dec 14): Cellular and internet services for longhouse residents in and around Nanga Ngungun, Kanowit, which had been disrupted since Dec 7, were restored early today.

Resident Nur Sabrina Abdullah said she realised the telecommunication services were back when she woke up to prepare formula for her two-year-old son.

“The services were back at around 2am,” she said when contacted via WhatsApp.

She said yesterday four Malaysian Communication and Multimedia Commission (MCMC) Sarawak and Celcom staff met with her and fellow longhouse resident Timah Chendan after their complaints on the matter were published by The Borneo Post on Monday.

Nur Sabrina related that the two of them were brought to the telecommunication tower site at Bukit Melapi, where they were briefed on the generator set problem that caused the tower to have transmission issues.

“They explained the work carried out at the tower site to restore the services.

“They told us the services would be restored by yesterday (Tuesday), although they could not estimate the time it would be available.

“They also explained they were not able to bring the generator set into the tower compound due to the condition of the access road to the tower.

“The genset is located about 100 metres from the tower and the access road has not been repaired by the road contractor,” she said.

Nur Sabrina also related to the team from MCMC and Celcom about how telecommunication services were regularly unavailable after 5pm.

“They said it was due to some technical power setting at the tower, which took about 45 minutes to restore the power supply.

“I told them that when that happens, we will experience no internet and telephone signal until the next morning.

“They apologised for the inconvenience caused by the service disruption,” she said.

Both Nur Sabrina and Timah were relieved that their complaints on the poor telecommunications service caught the attention of Communications and Digital Minister Fahmi Fadzil.

“For us in rural areas, it means a lot to get a minister from Putrajaya to respond to our grouses and plights.

“If not because the minister responded, it will probably take longer for our telecommunication services to be restored.

“We really hope this problem will not occur again in the future,” added Nur Sabrina.

In a Facebook post on Monday, Fahmi said he had contacted MCMC to obtain information and to seek quick action.

He explained that on Dec 7, the genset serving the telecommunication tower at Bukit Merapi was down, believed to be due to a short circuit.

Fahmi added services were expected to be restored yesterday (Tuesday) afternoon.