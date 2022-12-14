Power Aquatics Swimming Club members lift Sarawak Inter-club title again

KUCHING (Dec 14): Power Aquatics Swimming Club (PASC) completed a hat-trick of wins in the Datuk Patinggi Tan Sri Dr Wong Soon Kai Inter Club Swimming Championships when they emerged as overall champions again in this year’s meet which ended at the Pandelela Rinong Aquatics Centre, Petra Jaya last Sunday.

They were also overall champions in the prestigious meet held in Kuching in 2018 and in Sibu in 2019.

The 72-strong Kuching-based club managed by Gilbert Tan amassed 952.50 points after capturing 32 gold, 29 silver and 23 bronze medals to successfully defend the title.

Twelve-year-old Dylan Leong stole the limelight when he became the only swimmer to create the only two new records. He clocked 29.85sec in Boys C 50m backstroke to erase the old record of 31.66s set by Nur Hariq Samil in 2014 and also won the 50m freestyle in 25.81s, to better the old mark of 25.97s set by Nee Gui Ping in 2013.

Kuching Amateur Swimming Association (Kasa) was second overall in accumulated points from 33 gold, 24 silver and 16 bronze medals while Sibu Amateur Swimming Association (Sasa) came in third (7-15-17).

Miri Amateur Swimming Association (262.50 points), Bintulu Amateur Swimming Association (204), The Sarawak Club (125), Kota Samarahan Amateur Swimming Association (124), Power Penguin Swimming Club (91.50 points), Mabohai Swim Club (87) and Victoria Swimming Club (46) finished from fourth to nineth positions respectively.

Tan Kai, who is political secretary to Sarawak Premier, represented Deputy Sarawak Premier Dato Sri Prof Dr Sim Kui Hian in giving away the main prizes.

Also present was Amateur Swimming Association of Sarawak president Dato Wee Hong Seng and secretary Anthony Kong.