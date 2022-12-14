Recoda launches Governance, Integrity subpage on its website

KUCHING (Dec 14): The Regional Corridor Development Authority (Recoda) has launched a Governance and Integrity subpage on its website, which contains among others the official complaint channel for the public and employees to report any improper conduct within the authority.

The subpage was launched today in conjunction with Recoda’s annual Integrity Day by its chief executive officer Datu Ismawi Ismuni.

Ismawi said the subpage and complaint channel is part of the various initiatives implemented under the five-year Organisational Anti-Corruption Plan (OACP) launched in 2021.

He said the initiatives were to instil a high integrity culture in Recoda through integrity talks, establishment of business process and revision of internal committees.

“These initiatives aim to ensure a good, transparent and responsible governance as well as, create a healthy check and balance culture in Recoda,” he shared in his speech.

He also said Recoda was also invited last year to join a pilot project under the Sarawak government to certify it with the MS ISO Anti-Bribery Management System (ABMS) that includes the Anti-Bribery Policy and Whistle Blowing policy, which has been endorsed by Recoda’s board in September this year.

“The ABMS demonstrates our commitment to prevent the commission of any form of bribery in Recoda. Meanwhile, the Whistle Blowing Policy provides the avenue for employees and members of the public to disclose any improper conduct through internal channels whilst ensuring the confidentiality of their identity.

“I wish to reiterate that integrity, transparency and anti-bribery must be part of our culture in combating corrupt practices…we embody a behaviour that reflects the highest level of integrity in line with the spirit of an ‘Honour to Serve’,” he said.

The Recoda Integrity Day was attended by members of Recoda’s management and employees, including its regional agencies namely Upper Rajang Development Agency (Urda), Highland Development Agency (HDA) and Northern Region Development Agency (NRDA).

Recoda oversees and manages the Sarawak Corridor of Renewable Energy (Score) Development Plan as the implementing agency for infrastructure and socio-economic projects.