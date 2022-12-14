Satok Bridge Digital’s GajahSafe winner of MyHackathon 2022 Cohort 2

KUCHING (Dec 14): Satok Bridge Digital (SBD), a spin-off of Satok Bridge Area Consulting Engineers Sdn Bhd was one of winners of the recent 2022 Cohort 2 (MYHackathon) programme for its innovative solution, GajahSafe.

Receiving the prize on behalf of SBD was Lavindar Singh, who is head of digital of Satok Bridge Area Consulting Engineers Sdn Bhd during the MYHackathon closing ceremony which was officiated by Ministry of Science, Technology and Innovation secretary-general Datuk Dr Aminuddin Hassim in Cyberjaya.

For the win, SBD received RM250,000 and will work closely with Ministry of Agriculture and Food Security (Mafi) to refine their execution plan for their proposed solution for the next 12 months.

SBD developed GajahSafe to address Mafi’s problem statement for the MYHackathon programme, ‘Technological solution to deal with human and wildlife conflicts in agro-food sector area’.

GajahSafe is an intelligent AI-based system that can detect elephants from a distance to scare them away and is a safe solution to create a healthy ecosystem between humans and elephants.

“We feel incredibly honoured that our solution, GajahSafe, was chosen as the MyHackathon 2022 Cohort 2 winner. The journey to get here has been arduous, and we are grateful to our family, team, and ecosystem partners, without whom we would not be where we are today.

“Additionally, I want to express my gratitude to Mosti, Cradle, and Tabung Ekonomi Gagasan Anak Sarawak (Tegas) in particular for their support and advice,” said Lavindar in a press statement through Tegas yesterday.

Maintaining the theme ‘Hackathon Nasional Untuk Malaysia Inklusif’, the second cohort of MYHackathon was launched on Nov 22 this year at Tegas Digital Village in Sama Jaya High Tech Park, Kuching.

Selected participants went through a two-week bootcamp and one-to-one mentoring sessions from world-class mentors before 20 finalists were chosen for the final round of pitching at Rekascape, Cyberjaya.

Meanwhile, Deputy Minister of Natural Resources and Urban Development and Tegas chairman Datuk Len Talif Salleh congatulated Satok Bridge Digital for being the only startup from Sarawak that won the MYHackathon 2022 Cohort 2 programme.

“MYHackathon is one of the many programmes under the national initiative, MYStartup, which started last year to support early-stage startups in Malaysia.

“Tegas is thus proud to be the MYStartup Sarawak chapter key partner through the Tegas Digital Village, and we look forward to continuing our partnership with Mosti and Cradle to create more success stories in Sarawak, in line with the Post Covid-19 Development Strategy 2030,” he said in the statement.

MYHackathon is Malaysia’s national-scale hackathon organised by Cradle Fund Sdn Bhd involving not only technopreneurs, innovators and subject matter experts but also concerned Malaysians from all walks of life, to come together to co-create digital solutions that will help improve the delivery of key government’s services.