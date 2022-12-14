Search on for Indonesian man who fell into Sg Tabuan

KUCHING (Dec 14): A search and rescue operation is currently being carried out along Sungai Tabuan near the Samajaya Free Industrial Zone after a 22-year-old man is said to have disappeared after falling into the river yesterday.

In a statement today, the Fire and Rescue Department (Bomba) said the victim, who is Indonesian, was fishing with a cast net along the river with his friend Sigi Kaya around 6pm.

While retrieving their nets from the river, Sigi realised that the victim had gone missing despite being an earshot away.

Sigi then searched the area and discovered just the victim’s slippers at his last known location.

Firefighters from the Tabuan Jaya fire station were called to the scene at 1.20am to investigate.

Due to poor visibility, it was decided that the search and rescue operation could only begin at 7.30am today.