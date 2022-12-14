Searchers find body of Indonesian man who fell into Sg Tabuan

KUCHING (Dec 14): Searchers have found the body of a 22-year-old Indonesian man, who is said to have disappeared after falling into Sungai Tabuan near the Samajaya Free Industrial Zone yesterday.

A statement from the Fire and Rescue Department (Bomba) said the victim, identified as Stepanus Selat, was found around 12.20pm today, some three metres from where he was last seen.

The body has been handed over to the police for further action.

Bomba wrapped up the operation at 1.10pm.

The search and rescue operation for the missing man, involving a Bomba fibre boat with five personnel from the Tabuan Jaya fire station, began at 7.30am.

Stepanus was last seen fishing with a cast net along the river with his friend Sigi Kaya around 6pm yesterday.

While retrieving their nets from the river, Sigi realised Stepanus had gone missing despite being an earshot away.

Sigi then searched the area and discovered just Stepanus’s slippers at his last known location.

Firefighters from the Tabuan Jaya fire station were called to the scene at 1.20am to investigate.

Due to poor visibility, it was decided that the search and rescue operation could only begin today.