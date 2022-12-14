Sibu Autistic Association needs over RM3 mln for building extension project

SIBU (Dec 14): Sibu Austistic Association (SAA) needs more than RM3 million to put up a new building to cater for the growing number of children diagnosed with autism spectrum disorder (ASD) here.

Its president David Ngu said a total of 119 children in Sibu were diagnosed as having ASD from January to November this year, excluding those still at assessment stage.

“According to the National Autism Society of Malaysia (Nasom), one per 68 newborn or 9,000 babies are diagnosed with ASD every year.

“In Sibu alone, around 70 kids are identified with the disorder every year. The latest statistics for this year shows 119 cases.

“With the high figures of ASD in Sibu, it is crucial for SAA to expand the current premises so that more children will have the opportunity to get their proper treatment and training as soon as possible,” he said.

He said this during the Love-In-A-Box programme organised by Sarawak Economic Development Corporation (SEDC) held in conjunction with Christmas, at the SAA premises in Agape Centre here yesterday.

SEDC chairman Tan Sri Abdul Aziz Husain officiated at the launching of the programme through Zoom.

According to Ngu, their existing premises could only accommodate about 50 children at one time which is insufficient to cater for the increasing number of autistic children in Sibu.

He said SAA, together with Agape Centre Board of Management, have launched the expansion project located near the current premises.

“With a new building under the project, we may be able accommodate around 200 children at one time. This project will cost us more than RM3 million.

“We really need everyone’s generosity to help us achieve this dream as we are a non-profit organisation. It is not easy but we will do our best to build a home for autistic children and build their hope for a better future,” he said.

SAA was started in 2001 with three children with ASD, and three trainers.

To date, it has trained more than 1,000 children, Ngu said.

Meanwhile, 40 children from SAA received their early Christmas gifts and pocket money of RM50 each from SEDC at the gathering yesterday.

Abdul Aziz said the Love-In-A-Box programme was part of SEDC’s corporate social responsibility (CSR) programmes to help the needy and underprivileged children, especially during festivities.

“Apart from Love-In-A-Box, other CSR initiatives which have been undertaken through ‘Jelajah CSR’ are ‘Majlis Belaian Kasih’ with residents of Rumah Seri Kenangan Kuching and the breaking-of-fast with orphans.

“These efforts emphasise and raise awareness of social and community issues, where everyone is entitled to equal rights regardless of religion and race.

“We hope that this year’s Love-In-A-Box in conjunction with the Christmas celebration will bring a lot more things to cheer for, happiness, peace and joy for the special children and their families,” he said.

SEDC Corporate Relations and Communications Division acting director Judith Angela Skinner presented the gifts to the children.

SAA manager Winnie Siong was also present.