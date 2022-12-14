SMK Tatau gives long-serving teacher grand retirement do

BINTULU (Dec 14): SMK Tatau has held a fitting grand retirement event for teacher Chew Sang Tun, who dedicatedly served the school for 22 years.

Known affectionately as ‘Uncle Chew’, yesterday (Dec 13) was his last day teaching due to his compulsory retirement at age 60 after being a teacher for 38 years.

On Friday, the educator from Johor was feted during a special ‘Jasamu Dikenang, Budimu Disanjung’ ceremony at the school hall.

“Chew is known as a friendly person, easy to approach and likes to give charity, and his retirement will definitely be felt by all school staff,” said a school spokesperson.

“On behalf of the school we would like to express our deepest gratitude and happy retirement to Uncle Chew.”

Chew taught English, History, and Moral Education at SMK Tatau.

He began his career in education in 1984.

Prior to his over two decades at SMK Tatau, Chew also served at SK Kuala Pelugau (1984-1988); SK Sepiring (1989-1991); SK Selangau (1992-1993); SJK Tiong Hin, Sibu (1994-1995); SK Belokok, Pontian (1995-1996); SJK Gau San, Pontian (1996-1998); and SM Pekan Nanas (1998-1999).