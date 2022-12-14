Toddler returns to Miri following successful heart surgery at IJN

MIRI (Dec 14): Three-year-old heart patient Rebecca Rayam Robson, who required surgery at the National Heart Institute (IJN), returned home recently after a successful procedure.

In September, a fundraising campaign for the toddler to treat her Supracardiac Total Anomalous Pulmonary Venous Drainage (TAPVD) and Large Unrestrictive Atrial Septal Defect (ASD) exceeded the RM40,000 required within a day.

Earlier today, Rebecca and her Ferrina David and Robson Bnedick Grunsin visited Deputy Minister for Tourism, Creative Industry and Performing Arts Datuk Sebastian Ting, who was instrumental in helping them to raise the funds.

Ting told reporters Rebecca’s surgery was made possible due to kind-hearted Malaysians, especially Mirians.

“The surgery would not be possible for Rebecca if no one was willing to come forward and donate.

“We are indeed so thankful to those who have contributed and helped this young family, especially Rebecca, who was in need of the surgery,” he said.

Robson earns less than RM2,000 a month, while Ferrina is a housewife.