Two brothel operators get seven years’ jail

KOTA KINABALU (Dec 14): The Sessions Court here on Wednesday sentenced two businessmen to seven years’ jail for a joint charge of operating a brothel at a hotel here five years ago.

Judge Azreena Aziz imposed the custodial sentence on Tay Leong Hee, 57, and Tay Tian Chuan, 50, after finding them guilty on Wednesday.

The duo was convicted of committing the offence at level two of a hotel at Api-Api Centre here on November 23, 2017.

Their charge was framed under Section 373 (1) (a) of the Penal Code punishable under Section 373 (2) of the same Code and read together with Section 34 of the same Code.

The section provides for a jail term of up to 15 years, and also liable to a fine, upon conviction.

Meanwhile, the same court fined Leong Hee a total of RM152,000 for another charge of allowing illegal immigrants to remain in the premises at the same place and on the same day.

Leong Hee was found guilty of a charge under Section 55E (1) of the Immigration Act 1959/63.

The indictment provides for a maximum fine of RM30,000 or a jail term of up to a year, or both, for each illegal immigrant involved, upon conviction.

The judge imposed RM8,000 fine, in default, one month’s jail for each of the 19 immigrants.

However, the two accused persons obtained a stay of execution on their jail and fine sentences, pending appeals to the High Court here.

Previously for their joint charge, the duo was released on a bail of RM20,000 with one local surety each during the first arraignment of their case on December 29, 2017.

The prosecution had called 20 witnesses to testify against Leong Hee and Tian Chuan while the defence produced seven witnesses, including the two accused persons.

Leong Hee was represented by counsel Chin Teck Ming and Edward Paul while Tian Chuan was defended by counsel Adrian Cham.