UTC Miri Immigration counters expediting passport issuance

MIRI (Dec 14): The Immigration Department counters at UTC Miri have picked up speed and cleared more applications which took a day previously by 10am today, said Minister of Transport Datuk Lee Kim Shin.

This was done with staff reinforcement to clear backlogs and extension of opening hours to meet the surge in demand in view of the holiday season.

“They have cleared 275 cases by 10am today and the opening hours have been extended to 9pm,” he told the media after inspecting the upgraded Kampung Lembah Hijau community hall here.

Earlier, Lee had requested the state Immigration director Datu Ken Leben to make additional arrangements to deal with the spike in applications for restricted and international passports.

The popular blue Malaysian Restricted Passport costing RM50 each is issued to Malaysian citizens residing in Sarawak, Sabah and the Federal Territory of Labuan for travel to Brunei Darussalam.

Applications can be made at the Immigration offices in Sabah, Sarawak and Labuan and the passport is popular among those in Miri, Limbang and Lawas who require it for social, administrative and official visits.

The opening of Brunei borders and removal of exit service charge of BND6 per person from December 12 has opened the floodgates for cross-border visit among relatives on both sides of the border this month.

The slew of marriages last weekend on both sides of the border and school holidays in Brunei has seen long queues of cars heading to the ICQS in Sungai Tujuh in Miri and Mengkalap in Lawas enroute to Sabah last weekend.

Malaysians are also taking the opportunity to catch up with their families and relatives in Brunei after Brunei lifted its Covid-19 travel restrictions last Monday.

Lee said the department had arranged for two shifts at the UTC and the daily cap of clients had been scrapped under this arrangement which would remain in place until December 23.

Applicants swarmed its counters at UTC Miri on Monday as travel surged with the school holidays which began this week and Christmas festive holidays looming.

According to Tourism Malaysia, before the pandemic suspended travel plans, arrivals from Brunei to Malaysia in 2019 totalled 216,123, 136,020 in 2020 and 773 in 2021.

The number of Malaysians passing through Brunei every year was about three to four million before the pandemic, with many Sarawakians enjoying shopping and holidays in neighbouring Sabah.

Meanwhile, Lee said the Lembah Hijau community hall upgrading project costing RM100,000 was undertaken by Miri City Council, and it included solar-powered external lights, badminton courts, new toilets and other features.

The completed project was handed over by MCC to village security and development committee chairman Adam Malik Han.