Woman in Sibu loses RM152,050 in love scam

SIBU (Dec 14): A 44-year-old woman here lost RM152,050 after falling victim to a love scam.

Sibu police chief ACP Zulkipli Suhaili said the victim came to know the fraudster allegedly from the United Kingdom (UK) through Facebook since Sept this year.

On Oct 8, he said the fraudster contacted the victim through WhatsApp and informed her that he was detained at the Kuala Lumpur International Airport (KLIA) Immigration after he was found carrying a large quantity of cash from the UK.

“Having sympathy for the fraudster and on the basis of trust, the victim then made a gradual deposit of money into the accounts given to her by the fraudster,” he said in a statement.

From Oct 10 to Dec 5, the victim made 27 transactions into two different accounts in order to help free the suspect from the immigration custody.

The victim only realised that she was duped after she was told to make more payments.

She then informed her friend and the latter advised her to lodge a police report.