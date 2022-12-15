Aaron: National Unity and Comms ministries to work on 3R issues

KUALA LUMPUR (Dec 15): The Ministry of National Unity will focus on efforts to deal with sensitive issues that can threaten the harmony and wellbeing of the country, especially involving the institution of King, religion and race (3R).

Its minister Datuk Aaron Ago Dagang said the ministry would cooperate with the Ministry of Communications and Digital (KKD) following the various sensitive issues that touch the 3Rs on social media platforms.

“A few days ago, we held a meeting with KKD because they are the ones who see day-to-day issues (3R) that abound in newspapers and social media platforms such as Tiktok, YouTube and others.

“We will together with KKD try to deal with these issues,” he said after making an official visit to the National Archives of Malaysia here today.

Meanwhile, Aaron said he has drawn up several programmes through agencies under the ministry to foster a spirit of unity among the people.

“The main agency before was the Department of National Unity and National Integration which was in all states and now we have other agencies such as the National Archives, the National Museum and the National Library,” he said. – Bernama