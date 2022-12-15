As PN makes wave up north, Guan Eng calls Penang last bastion for ‘inclusive Malaysia’

KUALA LUMPUR (Dec 15): DAP chairman Lim Guan Eng told a gathering to celebrate his reelection to the Bagan parliamentary seat last night that the party must defend Penang from being captured by Perikatan Nasional (PN).

Lim said the DAP-led state must be the first line of defence “for an inclusive and united Malaysia” to counter PN, which is seen to push communal and Islamist politics.

“Let the word go forth that PH and DAP Penang shall fight hard to defend Penang from being captured by Perikatan Nasional.

“Thanks to DAP members, volunteers and supporters who contributed their time and effort to successfully hold back PN from advancing further into Penang,” Lim said in a Facebook post yesterday.

DAP is a component of the Pakatan Harapan (PH) coalition led by Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim.

The former Penang chief minister also proclaimed that “Bagan heroically stopped PN after it had successfully won Kepala Batas, Tasek Gelugor and Permatang Pauh”.

“Not only did we increase our majority, all our opponents lost their deposits,” he added.

The assertion appeared to be a warning against the so-called “green wave” sweeping the northern peninsula states as strong anti-Umno sentiment saw Malay voters swing towards PN, enabling it to retain Kedah and dominate Perlis in the 15th general election last month.

Kepala Batas, Tasek Gelugor and Permatang Pauh were formerly Umno and PH stronghold seats that were captured by newcomers fielded by PN.

Current Penang Chief Minister Chow Kon Yeow recently admitted that the shift in Malay support for PN could threaten PH, and that the coalition could lose up to seven state seats in the upcoming state election. There are 40 seats in the Penang state legislature.

Lim suggested PN’s growing clout among the Malays is the result of its leaders’ racist campaign.

“Our opponents are using a dangerous extremist and racist narrative to divide us. Malaysia belongs to all citizens and must protect not persecute them,” he said.

PN won 74 federal seats at November’s general election in a performance that surprised rivals but its leaders have been accused of fanning racial hatred.

Some analysts, however, believe that majority of the Malay support for PN stems more from frustration with the corruption scandals plaguing Umno than religious or communal fervour. — Malay Mail