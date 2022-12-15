Association to publish book on contributions of Sarawak’s bodybuilding athletes

KUCHING (Dec 15): The Sarawak Bodybuilding Association (SBBA) will soon publish a book to recognise the contributions of the state’s bodybuilding athletes over the years, said its president Datuk Wee Hong Seng.

The Kuching South mayor said since SBBA is one of the oldest associations in Sarawak, and even older than the Malaysian Bodybuilding Association, it is high time for the book to be published.

“Publishing such a book is one of SBBA’s plans in the near future. We will do a search for materials and request the contributions of our bodybuilders in order for us to publish the book.

“We hope the book will be published in time when SBBA celebrates its 60th anniversary next year,” he told reporters at Kuching International Airport after welcoming home national bodybuilders from Sarawak Buda Anchah, Dr Malvern Abdullah, and Philomena Dexclyn Siar.

The trio participated in the 13th WBPF World Body Building and Physique Sports Championship 2022 in Thailand recently.

To mark the 60th anniversary, Wee said bodybuilding events will be held throughout Sarawak and there will also be incentives for athletes who have contributed to the sport.

He appealed to the state government to increase funds for Sarawak’s bodybuilding athletes, who have done so much to bring glory to the state and country.

“We have a few national bodybuilding athletes who won so many honours for Sarawak and Malaysia such as Buda Anchah and Dr Malvern Abdullah.

“I think the state government should allocate more funds for the extra effort that these athletes have shown,” he said.

During the competition in Phuket from Dec 6-12, Buda won one gold for the Men’s Master Bodybuilding category (50-59 Years) and a bronze from the mixed category through a partnership with Sabah’s Meilaura Dora Jimmy.

Malvern won a gold medal in the Men’s Physique Up 160cm category, as well as finished fourth in the mixed category with Philomena.