Chong hopes new federal govt can help unauthorised bank transaction victims

KUCHING (Dec 15): Democratic Action Party (DAP) Sarawak chairman Chong Chieng Jen has hoped that the Ministry of Finance (MOF) under the new federal government will come up with policies that will help victims of unauthorised bank transactions.

He claimed that those who fell victim to such cases were not protected by the previous federal government, and now that the country has a new federal government, it is high time that the government look into helping them.

“I believe that the new federal government will be more helpful towards victims of such cases because the government we have now is a fair one, unlike the previous one that we have,” he said at a press conference here today.

He said he will find ways to seek help from the government to help victims of such cases because there are many involving Malaysians out there.

Chong said that he is currently dealing with outstanding cases of unauthorised online transactions involving 10 victims with several banks.

“I have met with the victims of such cases who come to me for help and written letters to the respective banks and even Bank Negara to help them. All the victims want is a refund of their lost money,” he said.

He also said to further help the victims who have not gotten their refund, he will compile a list of the complainants and their issues, and write to MOF as well.

Thus he hopes that the new government will have a change of policies soon so that their problems can be resolved.

Meanwhile, Chong thanked Maybank for refunding the money of Loke Heng Kuan who had become a victim of unauthorised bank transactions recently.

“Before this, Loke was charged a total of RM22,215.33 through multiple unauthorised transactions from his Maybank account even though he has never signed up for an internet banking facility.

“Following the discovery by Loke, he sought help from me. I subsequently wrote a letter to Maybank regarding the matter and good news for Loke, Maybank has decided to return his money,” he said.

According to Chong, Maybank took the right, just and fair action to refund money that was charged to Loke’s account, and he hoped other banks in Malaysia will follow what Maybank did as well.