DID issues flash floods risk notice for Sarawak, four other states

KUALA LUMPUR (Dec 15): Several areas in five states – Johor, Pahang, Terengganu, Sarawak and Perak – are at risk of flash floods within 24 hours should there be significant heavy rain or thunderstorms, according to the National Flood Forecasting and Warning Centre (PRABN) of the Department of Drainage and Irrigation (DID).

According to the PRABN preparedness notice issued at 5pm, the two districts and surrounding areas that could be affected in Johor are Kota Tinggi (Sedili Besar) and Mersing (Triang), while in Pahang, Kuantan (Sungai Karang) and Rompin (Endau and Rompin) may be affected.

In Terengganu, the areas likely to be affected are the Kuala Terengganu district (Batu Buruk, Chendering, and Kuala Terengganu) and Marang district (Bukit Payung, Pulau Kerengga and Rusila), while the Mukah district (Pekan Matu) in Sarawak may be hit.

In Perak, the six districts and surrounding areas expected to be hit are Hilir Perak (Changkat Jong and Durian Sebatang); Kerian (Bagan Serai, Kuala Kurau and Parit Buntar); Larut, Matang and Selama (Bukit Gantang, Sungai Limau, Pengkalan Aor and Jebong); Bagan Datuk (Pekan Simpang Empat); Kampar (Kampar); and Perak Tengah (Bota, Layang Layang, Pasir Salak and Pasir Panjang Hulu).

The notice of preparedness was issued to enable all residents, especially in risk areas, to be aware of the possibility of flash floods during that period.

PRABN advised the public to obey the instructions of the authorities or flood disaster management agencies and to visit the website https://publicinfobanjir.water.gov.my, Facebook @PublicInfoBanjir and Twitter @JPS_InfoBanjir for more information and updates. – Bernama