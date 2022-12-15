Dr Jerip: Mambong can thrive through agriculture, entrepreneurship, tourism

KUCHING (Dec 15): Mambong has potential to be a developed constituency through agriculture, entrepreneurship and tourism.

Deputy Minister of Transport Datuk Dr Jerip Susil said these three sectors are very relevant to Mambong, as the constituency is not far from the city, Kuching.

He said, in terms of agriculture, Mambong could be the ‘food basket’ for Kuching.

“Mambong is very near to Kuching, so it could be the ‘food basket’ for Kuching.

“It is not just Mambong, even Siburan which is known to be the producer of vegetables and meat could also be the ‘food basket’ for Kuching,” he said.

Dr Jerip made the remarks in his speech when closing the two-day Mambong Mini Lab for Greater Kuching Coordinated Development Agency (GKCDA) at a hotel here yesterday.

The Mambong assemblyman said Mambong could also be the producer of Liberica coffee.

“There are a lot of Liberica coffee planted in Sarawak and we are going to develop Mambong as the producer for the coffee, banana, pineapple, which is an on-going thing, but I know agriculture is a very strong suggestion, and I can understand that agriculture is a very tricky business.

“When you plant banana, it not necessary that you produce banana only, you can also produce something else,” he said.

Hence, he suggested that those interested from Mambong ‘start from the farm right to the table’ if they wish to be successful farmers.

“It means from the farm up to the processing part which includes the marketing as well.

“Therefore, we need to think very holistically. Let’s say if you plant pineapple or rock melon, vegetables, you should also think of collection centres for these items as they are considered as perishable items.

“Then, you should also think of marketing them and finally to our table,” he said.

He added another point to consider is to get the youth to be interested in agriculture which will lead them to entrepreneurship.

“Our young people can consider going into planting vegetables and aquaculture, or even hydroponic. It challenges us to think about how we can make it as part and parcel of our new economic growth. For the younger generations, these are very challenging questions, which we should put through,” he said.

On tourism, Dr Jerip said Mambong has been known for its places of attraction.

“We have the lakes, Bengoh dam, caves, waterfalls. It’s all about bringing people in here and adding to their experience.

“I would like to talk about the idea, Annah Rais should maintain itself as authentic Bidayuh longhouse, and I think you should think about making Mambong a premium destination for the Bidayuh experience so that as time goes by, when you talk about people from far and wide, we should also have a cultural centre, and experience should be enhanced as well,” he said.

Meanwhile, GKCDA organising chairman Meehan Jorai said the projects presented by five groups of Mambong residents and the government departments and agencies were relevant for Mambong.

“The project papers presented could be a blueprint for the development of Mambong,” he said, and added that the GKCDA lab report will be handed over to its chairman Datu Ik Pahon Joyik.