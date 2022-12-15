Dr Sim: Bomba’s Community Learning Centre platform to teach fire prevention, safety

KUCHING (Dec 15): The Sarawak Fire and Rescue Department (Bomba)’s first Community Learning Centre (CLC) will act as a platform for the community, especially children, to learn fire prevention and safety techniques.

Work to complete the CLC which started in August this year was made possible with the sponsorship from Farley Foundation.

“With the completion of this renovation, children will be able to have fun learning about fire safety,” said Deputy Premier Dato Sri Dr Sim Kui Hian during the launch yesterday.

He added that by teaching children about fire prevention and safety techniques, they on the other hand would be able to spread their new knowledge to their family and friends back home.

“I would also like to congratulate the Sarawak Fire and Rescue Department (Bomba) for this initiative which heavily involves the participation of students,” he added.

The CLC which is the first of its kind in Sarawak is currently located on the top floor of the Batu Lintang fire station and is able to accommodate 80 to 100 individuals.

Dr Sim added that by providing students with an environment conducive for learning, the CLC would also make the community realise that fire prevention starts from each individual.

“That is why it is important for everybody to come onboard and learn on this matter,” he said.

Dr Sim praised Farley Foundation for donating a large sum to the construction of the CLC which, he said, in the long run could potentially save lives and properties from getting destroyed.

The sponsorship from Farley, he added, is also a shot in the arm for Bomba Sarawak which is operating on a tight budget.

“Despite all these, under their director, Bomba Sarawak has taken many initiatives and managed to go beyond expectations,” he pointed out.

Also speaking was Bomba Sarawak director Datu Khirudin Drahman, who said the CLC will be able to equip the community with knowledge on fire prevention and life saving techniques.

“This is possible through our strategic collaboration with Farley Foundation,” said Khirudin, while pointing out that the construction of the CLC involved a sum of more than RM40,000.

Meanwhile, the programme also saw Farley Foundation donating five fire extinguishers to seven selected schools.